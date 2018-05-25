49-year-old woman charged with stealing from Lynchburg Walgreens

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 49-year-old woman is in custody after police say she stole from Walgreens and attempted to run away.

Lisa White, 49, faces charges of grand larceny, obstruction and providing a false name to officers.

About 8 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the store at 2004 Wards Road after they say a woman left the store concealing an item that set off the doorway theft sensors.

When officers arrived, they found her near the store and confronted her, police say.

Police say she then tried to run away, dropping the stolen item as she ran, and officers quickly caught her and took her into custody.

White is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.