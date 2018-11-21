52-year-old man dies in Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 52-year-old man is dead after a crash in Lynchburg on Wednesday morning.

At about 7:22 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to a reported crash on Route 29, before the Carroll Avenue exit.

When first responders arrived, they found the man was already dead and was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

The Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.