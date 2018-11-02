5th District races pushes on as Scalise backs Riggleman, Kaine backs Cockburn

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The race for the 5th district congressional seat could be a factor in deciding which party controls congress. Thursday night, Republican candidate Denver Riggleman campaigned in Lynchburg and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was there to support him.

Despite pollsters saying this race is incredibly tight, Republicans were confident and excited. There were a number of nods to President Trump and the wall throughout the night, and they said Republicans must use this opportunity to get ahead of the democrats.

Retiring Congressman Bob Goodlatte introduced the man many hope will be headed to Washington, D.C. next. 5th District Republican candidate Denver Riggleman rallied supported in Lynchburg Thursday night.

"I don't like my name associated with failure so my chances are pretty good we have a great team, we ran a great campaign," Riggleman said.

The honored guest entered RA Bistro to a buzzing crowd. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise traveled from DC to support Riggleman and neighboring 6th District Republican candidate Ben Cline.

"It's real exciting to be able to be here with some of our best candidates, Denver Riggleman and Ben Cline are great candidates and they're real important to our ability to be able to hold the house majority on the Republican side and keep building on the progress that we see for this economy to keep getting this country back on track," Scalise said.

"It's an honor that he would come out here especially with what he has gone through over the last year, I think it's absolutely amazing that he's up and around and doing those types of things," Riggleman said.

Riggleman's Democratic challenger Leslie Cockburn campaigned Thursday night in Charlottesville alongside Senator Tim Kaine. Cockburn and Riggleman are both political newcomers for a typically quiet Republican seat that this time is getting national attention.

"You just make sure that you're classy and you stay on point, you react with dignity, we've done a really good job of doing that, but to have a race where you get calls from all around the country, it's pretty neat to go through something like this," Riggleman said.

A New York Times poll of about 500 people across the district last week showed Cockburn with a 1% lead. Both candidates have fully loaded scheduled, campaigning until the final hour before election day.

