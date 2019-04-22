60-year-old Campbell County man dies in Easter crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A 60-year-old Campbell County man died in a crash Easter night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash happened on Gladys Road, about 2 miles east of Marysville Road at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver, Stewart Hogan, of Gladys, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

His passenger, a man, was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.