75-year-old woman dead after Campbell County crash Wednesday afternoon

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A 75-year-old woman is dead after a Campbell County crash, and state police believe that a medical emergency was a factor in the accident.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Sunnymeade Road near New River Packaging, according to authorities. Shirley Doss, 75, of Rustburg was reportedly driving her Kia Soul west on the road when it ran off the left side of the highway and hit a tree.

State police say Doss was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she was declared dead.

Authorities believe that a medical emergency was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.