8 charged in Appomattox County drug dealing investigation

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - Eight people are charged as a result of a six-month investigation into drug distribution in Appomattox County.

Deputies have seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and numerous prescription drugs.

Rodney Wallace Biglow, 36, of Concord is charged with three counts of distributing schedule II drugs, three counts of distributing drugs within a school zone, and conspiracy to violate drug control acts.

Tiffany Marie Capps, 24, of Keysville is charged with two counts of distributing schedule II drugs, two counts of distribution of prescription drugs, assisting another in obtaining prescription drugs, distributing drugs within a school zone, and conspiracy to violate drug control acts.

Montel Shaquille Croner, 23, of Concord is charged with distributing schedule II drugs and assisting another in obtaining prescription drugs.

Taylor Nicole Mayhew, 21, of Concord is charged with three counts of conspiring to violate drug control acts and three counts of conspiring to distribute drugs in a school zone.

Shardae Miland Moore, 20, of Appomattox is charged with two counts of conspiring to violate drug control acts and one count of conspiring to distribute schedule II drugs in a school zone.

Michael Hunter Tolley, 29, of Appomattox is charged with one count of distributing schedule II drugs.

Joseph Anthony Williams, 32, of Lynchburg is charged with three counts of distributing schedule II drugs, distributing drugs within a school zone, and conspiracy to violate drug control acts.

James Pernell Womack, Jr., 20, of Charlotte Courthouse is charged with one count of distributing schedule II drugs, three counts of conspiring to violate drug control acts and three counts of conspiring to distribute drugs in a school zone.

Anyone with information about illegal drug distribution in Appomattox County is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 434-352-3995.

