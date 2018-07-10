88-year-old African-American church in Campbell County to be restored

NEW LONDON, Va. - Delores Nash-Hicks was a member of the African-American Methodist church in New London from 1957 until it closed in 1990 when many families moved out of the area.

"I often come up here by myself and admire the workmanship in it,” Hicks said.

She became the church's secretary when she was 12 years old . Now, she is excited to hear the church could soon be reborn.

"By me being 73 years old, I hope that they will hurry up and do it before so that I can see the remodeling of it,” Hicks said.

The organization Friends of New London wants to restore the 88-year-old building.

"We need to raise $15,000 for the first phase of restoration. In fact, we've already lined up a carpenter, skilled carpenter who does restoration-type work. We have estimates for the painting,” Randy Lichtenberger, with Friends of New London, said.

The church was built in 1930 by Andrew Holt, a free slave who moved to Lynchburg from Kentucky.

Since its closure, Hicks has been maintaining it--cutting the grass, washing the windows and cleaning the carpet,. She and other church members raised money back for the carpet in the 1960s.

"We, as children, had to count 25 peanuts and put them in little brown bags and sold them for 25 cents a bag to raise funds to purchase the carpet. And it's still in pretty good shape to have been in here since 1960,” Hicks said.

Organizers are hoping to begin the restoration process this fall and want to see the church become a museum of African-American history.

But for Hicks, she said seeing the renewal will mean so much more than that.

"This church will be restored simply because it is a reminder of the African American presence in this village."

