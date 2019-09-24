911 emergency call lines nonoperational in southern parts of Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Campbell County officials say 911 lines are nonoperational for the time being in southern parts of the county.

If you live in the affected area with phone line service in the 376, 283, 332 and 369 exchanges, and need 911 emergency services, officials say to use a wireless cell phone to call 911 if landlines aren't working.

Residents can also report an emergency at 434-332-9574, which is the Campbell County Public Safety nonemergency number.

