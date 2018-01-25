Girl, 9, fulfills goal of her young life

FOREST, Va. - Nine-year-old Elizabeth “Libby” Lasko can now run with her father, and that's something she couldn't easily do a few months ago.

“That was harder than the last time,” Libby said to her father, after running.

Libby has a partial left leg. For years, she's watched her father leave the house for a jog.

"Around a year ago, she expressed interest in maybe being able to go jogging with me whenever I left. Her standard leg, her standard prosthesis she has, isn't really conducive to that,” Darren Lasko, Libby’s father, said.

Libby spoke to her practitioner at Virginia Prosthetics. A grant, along with a partnership between Ossur and Challenge Athletes Foundation, made her wish happen.

“It takes a patient's desire and asked to be able to meet their need in order to become a team and complete that desire,” Sharidy McCord, Libby's practitioner, said.

The third-grader is now running in style, with a "Fozen"- themed socket fit just for her.

"I think she's had it for about four months. but she thinks it's been less than that,” Darren said. Libby replied, “I think it's one month.” Darren said, “You think it's one month?” “Fine.Two!” Libby said. “Two? OK,” Darren said, laughing.

Libby and her dad have gone jogging outside.

“I really like the pads. Dad and me would play, like, these fun games,” Libby said.

She wants to be an inspiration to others, and live in a manner that is true to the words written on her shirt: "I believe I can so I do."

"If you have a situation like this you have lots of options. You can be active and have lots of fun and do kinds of great things- even the right tools. Huh, Lib?” Darren said. Libby replied with laughter.



