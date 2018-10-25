A look inside newly renovated College Hill Center in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va - Ten News is getting a first look inside some newly renovated community centers in Lynchburg.

Thursday, leaders with the Lynchburg Department of Parks and Recreation took us inside the new College Hill Center. It closed a few months ago to make improvements.

Community members will find new floors, a computer lab and a refurbished kitchen.

"The center has been here since 1991, and it's had a lot of wear and tear over the years, and while there have been some improvements made over time these were some pretty significant improvements that we made this time around," Charlotte Lester, coordinator of neighborhood centers, said.

The College Hill Center will reopen next Thursday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.

The Daniel's Hill Center will also reopen, but on Nov. 8.

