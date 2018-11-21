A mobile meth lab was parked outside a Food Lion, now charges are pending against several people

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Charges are pending against several people after a mobile meth lab was found in a Food Lion parking lot Sunday, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies made the discovery when they went to the parking lot at the intersection of Amelon Road and Business Route 29 at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigators concluded that the vehicle in question was indeed involved in making meth and that further investigation led to several people being implicated.

The Sheriff's Office plans to release their identities after charges are finalized.

