Academy Center of the Arts hold New Year's Eve Bash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Looking for a place to celebrate the new year in the Hill City?

For the first time since its renovation and opening a few weeks ago, the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg will hold a New Year’s Eve bash.

Organizers are holding two events Monday night.

A brass band out of Richmond will perform and there will be an after-party at 10 p.m. for people to dance into the new year.

“We saw a little bit of a hole in Lynchburg activity. There’s some small-scale New Year’s Eve events that happen, but we saw an opportunity to create a large-scale community gathering for New Year's and celebrate 2018. And for us too at the academy we want to celebrate,” Geoffrey Kershner, executive director of Academy Center of the Arts, said.

You can still buy tickets at the window for both events.

Go to https://academycenter.org/ for the New Year’s Eve Bash.

