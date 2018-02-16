Active shooter training organization helps company identify threats in workplace

LYNCHBURG, Va. - "What is 'run, hide, fight' gonna do for you when you're sitting in a board meeting or you're sitting in a meeting and I come in here and do this? In this room there is nowhere to run." said Marko Galbreath.

Galbreath and a Virginia company had an active shooter training planned months ago, but ironically on their minds Thursday was the gunman who opened fire in a Florida high school Wednesday, killing 17 people.

"They had 17 fatalities, which is horrible, but out of 3,000 students, had they not done active shooter training, I'd be willing to bet the fatalities would be closer to 40,” Galbreath, owner and instructor at T4Tactics, said.

Galbreath demonstrated to the group how to properly disarm a gunman.

"The reason why I grab it in-between the magazine is (because) you're not going to be able to pull it out. I've got it and then I'm just going to drop like that. I'm going to hold on to it for everything I'm worth,” Galbreath said.

The instructor said there are five developmental stages to an active shooter.

1. Fantasy vs. Reality Stage- Mental imagery. Behavior at gun-range. Following other active shooters.

2. Programming stage- tools, the five Ws: who, what, when, where, why, and how. Co-active shooter- finding someone else to help commit the act.

3. Groundwork- Acquiring weapons, devices, may warn certain people.

4. Closing and Progress stage-dangerous. Transportation. Mental preparation.

5. Fulfillment stage- top score. Aiming to kill more people than previous mass shooter(s)

He added that there needs to be a better judgment of situational awareness in the workplace and identifying threatening traits.

"This guy or girl have gone off the deep end or maybe have taken that turn on that dangerous road of towards becoming an attacker. So, we have to understand that. We have to look at that and be aware. Pass it on to management. Pass it on to HR,” Galbreath said.

