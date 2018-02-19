Actor Jim Caviezel among speakers for Liberty University's convocations

Jim Caviezel speaks on stage during Beyond Sport United - Workshops & Panels at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2014. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University officials announced the university's convocation schedule for the week of Feb. 26, which includes a lineup of influential individuals who have had an impact on the conservative community.

Most notable among them is award-winning actor Jim Caviezel, who is best known for portraying Jesus Christ in the 2004 film "The Passion of the Christ."

He will speak on Wednesday, Feb. 28, along with a panel of faith leaders, about the upcoming movie "Paul, Apostle of Christ." Caviezel will be playing Luke, and the movie is set to hit theaters March 23.

Caviezel will also be joined on stage by Dr. Michael Easley, the president and host of "Michael Easley inContext;" ministry author and speaker Lisa Harper; Chris Thomason, co-founder of Indelible Creative Group; and Amy Stansell, the movie's production manager.

The group will discuss the importance of standing up for and sharing the Gospel, as well as how movies can be powerful witnessing tools.

A 10-day convocation schedule for Liberty University is announced each Monday.

