After reported copper theft, Lynchburg police consider this man a person of interest

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police are looking to talk with a man who may be connected to nearly $1,000 of stolen copper.

On Feb. 26, Lynchburg police were called to a job site being worked by Southern

Air concerning a reported theft.

Officers were told that in the last month, an unknown person stole nearly $1,000 worth of copper and scrap from the site.

Specifically, multiple spools of copper wire were removed from the site, according to

police.

Police are looking to talk with 56-year-old Barry Lee Parrow, who is considered a person of interest in the case.

It's believed that Parrow may be traveling back and forth from North Carolina.

