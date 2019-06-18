After two months of success in Lynchburg, Waitr is coming to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - After two months of success in one local city, Waitr is coming to Danville.



Lynchburg was the first city in Virgina to get Waitr, a food delivery service.

Officials with the organization say the Hill City has become one of the top cities on its roster, which why they want to expand the success in Danville.



"You know, guys welcomed us with open arms. We're excited to continue to give you the best quality as we can give we can do," said Tommy Angelle Jr., launch manager.

Waitr has a promo code special going on for Danville residents only. Angelle says those who download and use the app can get the $5 delivery fee waived for first two weeks. The promo ends June 30.

