After weekend snowstorm, Lynchburg public works attention turns to leaf collection

LYNCHBURG, Va. - This past weekend’s winter storm may be over in Lynchburg, but the cleanup continues.

Public works crews spent their morning dropping salt on icy spots across the Hill City.

Attention now turns to leaf collection at the end of this week.

“Whatever temporary repairs may have been made, we’re getting that equipment cleaned up, taken back down to our fleet department to get permanet repairs made and get the equipment gone through before it's put away,” said Clay Simmons, with the Lynchburg Public Works Department.

Over the weekend, Lynchburg police tell us they responded to 29 accidents, nine hazards and five disabled cars.

