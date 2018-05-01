Air conditioning company behind 'Your wife is HOT!' billboard in Forest

FOREST, Va. - There's new information on the meaning behind a billboard that's generated a lot of buzz in our community.

It was a mystery with only four words.

Chances are you've seen the phrase "Your wife is HOT!" on billboards on Forest Road near Lynchburg. There's been a lot of speculation about the company behind it.

But now we know that it was created by a heating and air conditioning company in Madison Heights.

The sign now reads, "Your wife is HOT! Better get the A/C Fixed."

"It's pretty cool. I hadn't gotten any feedback from it yet. But I'm sure, by tomorrow into tonight, I will see a lot of it on Facebook, phone calls, just a bunch of high-fives and that sort of stuff," said Fred Hickey, owner of Hickey Electric Heating and Air Company.

Hickey said he got the idea for the billboard after he spotted a similar sign while traveling.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.