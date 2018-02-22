Alexandria commonwealth's attorney appointed to investigate Lynchburg officer-involved shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg commonwealth's attorney has decided to appoint a different prosecutor to investigate the use of force by the Lynchburg Police Department after a deadly shooting this month.

Bethany Harrison, Lynchburg commonwealth's attorney, determined it would be appropriate for the full investigation of these events to be conducted by a different commonwealth’s attorney because she has a long-standing working relationship with one of the officers involved in the use of force.

On Feb. 17, a man was shot by police at 2109 Link Road early in the morning.

In the interest of having an objective and impartial review of this case, Harrison requested the appointment of a substitute prosecutor as authorized by the Code of Virginia.

On Tuesday, the Lynchburg Circuit Court appointed Bryan L. Porter, commonwealth’s attorney for the city of Alexandria, to investigate this matter in conjunction with the Virginia State Police.

“I have been appointed to conduct a thorough investigation of this use of force incident. Such an investigation cannot be finalized until all the evidence is amassed and forensic analyses completed. Rule 3.6 of the Virginia State Bar’s Rules of Professional Conduct prohibits a prosecutor who is conducting an investigation from making any public statement that may interfere with objectivity of the investigation or the fairness of any potential judicial proceeding. Therefore, I cannot comment on the facts, the evidence, or my analysis and conclusions until conclusion of the investigation,” said Porter.



