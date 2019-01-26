Alleged MS-13 gang member could face death penalty in murder of local teen

LYNCHBURG, Va. - An alleged MS-13 gang member charged with the murder of a local teen could face the death penalty.

Kevin Soto-Bonilla is one of the six alleged MS-13 gang members charged in connection with the death of Raymond Wood, 17, in 2017.

The defense requested to rule lethal injection unconstitutional on the grounds that it is cruel and unusual punishment. The judge denied the request, meaning Soto-Bonilla could face the death penalty.

The trial is expected to start February 26.

