Altavista man arrested after intentionally hitting trooper's vehicle in high-speed chase, police say

Commilous Waller's mugshot over the scene at 7th Street on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Credit: Campbell County Adult Detention Center/Kim Taylor)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - An Altavista man faces multiple charges after leading state police on a high-speed chase through Campbell County Friday morning, according to police.

At 9:41 a.m., a state trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Honda Civic going south on Route 29 at Callahan Road for having an expired registration.

Police say the driver, Commilous Waller, 26, refused to stop and continued driving.

Police say that during the pursuit, Waller crossed the double-center line several times, ran a stop sign at Route 24 and ran through a red light on Route 29. Police say he reached speeds of 90 mph and intentionally hit another state trooper's vehicle.

Waller was finally brought to a stop in Altavista on 7th Street and he was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Waller faces one felony count of eluding police, one felony count of hit and run, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of expired registration, one count of driving on a revoked license, one count of reckless driving and one count of failure to obey a stop sign.

He was transported to the Campbell County Adult Detention Center.

No troopers were injured and no other motorists' vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.