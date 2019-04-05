Sheriff: Major meth distribution network 'systematically dismantled' in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is announcing a major drug bust.

A grand jury indicted 14 people on Thursday as part of an ongoing anti-drug initiative.

The sheriff's office says that a "major narcotics distribution network has been systematically dismantled."

Some of those people are facing life sentences in prison for allegedly trafficking over 2,000 grams of methamphetamine into the area since December.

The sheriff's office is set to give more details at a news conference on Friday afternoon. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.