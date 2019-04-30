Amherst County creates incentive program to attract, keep local businesses

AMHERST, Va. - Tim Wright, owner of Wright Family Construction, is working on the company's biggest project yet.

They've built eight new town homes in Madison Heights.

And to help make this $1.5. million project move smoothly, Amherst County leaders are showing the Wright family that they want them to stay in the county.

"They've stepped up and said, 'Here's what we want to do to help you.' They did a $4,000 grant towards this project to help us towards the water and sewer hook ups," Wright said.

This is all a part of a new incentive program county leaders have created to attract and keep local businesses.

"We are helping to defray some of those costs. You have availability fees and hookup fees, So we will do a matching grant with a prospective developer or business owner," said Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Economic Development Authority.

Hansons said extending or expanding water and sewer lines as well as workforce training are just some of the other incentives for which the county will pay for.

"Really, this is all about making Amherst County business friendly, but it's also for the people who live here," Hanson said.

The incentive program will officially begin in the summer. And for Wright's small family business every dollar counts.

"I felt comfortable with them and because of that, I want to do more here because we already have that relationship and I think that's a big part of anything, relationship," Wright said.

