AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Amherst County deputies are investigating a late-night home invasion.

It happened Thursday just before midnight on Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights.

The victim told deputies that several armed men came into the home and demanded money. They then left in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction.

The sheriff's office has not reported any injuries.

No one has been arrested at this time.

