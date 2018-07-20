Amherst County deputies looking for 3 accused in break-in

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people accused in a break-in.

Monroe residents Alyssa Branham, 24, and C.W. Branham, 26, were last seen driving a dark blue Volkswagen Golf with Tennessee license plates.

Cody Blue Martin, 26, of Madison Heights is also wanted.

They will face charges for breaking and entering as well as grand larceny.

Anyone with information should call 434-946-9300 or click here for several ways on submitting your tip anonymously.

