Amherst County deputies seek help after second police-involved shooting

AMHERST, Va. - An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that, Lt. L.C. Cash was "one of the Amherst County deputies involved in a deadly shootout last weekend."



Cas was the shift supervisor and responded to the scene after three deputies came under fire from 40-year-old Anthony Hutchinson on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.



It happened at the end of a high-speed chase, which started because Hutchinson was suspected of killing his cousin in Nelson County just minutes before.



One deputy was shot in the leg Hutchinson was shot and killed.



Cash said it's hard for the human mind to absorb the kind of trauma in an incident like that.



"The heavy emotions, the huge adrenaline dump. I mean, you get the physiological responses and the emotional responses. It's something you never want to have to do," said Cash. "I personally feel like I may be robbing a soldier talking about PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), but it does happen to people on our level."



Sunday's shooting makes it the second one in less than a year for the Amherst County Sheriff's office, and it's the second time the agency is calling on the organization Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program, or VALEAP, a program that helps officers cope after a traumatic event. Cash and other deputies who involved and on the scene of the shooting are taking courses with VALEAP.



"We create the opportunity. We don't fix people. We don't fix law enforcement officers. We create an opportunity to fix themselves," said Erik Mollin, patrol lieutenant with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and VALEAP board member.



Mollin and Kit Cummings, the operations manager of VALEAP say since 2009, their programs have helped more than 15,000 law enforcement officers in the Commonwealth get back to work.



"We offer a post-critical seminar, which is quite different, is much more in depth. it's a three-day event with clinical assistance," said Cummings.



For Cash, he's taking it day-by day, but he just started his recovery process with VALEAP and already feels safe.



"They're one of the support groups, but they're there to listen and not be judgemental, and it allows us to have a safe place to sit there and talk, let our emotions run the natural course," said Cash.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.