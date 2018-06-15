Amherst County deputy shot in the head honored with Medal of Valor, Purple Heart

AMHERST, Va. - Amherst County Deputy Lt. Jason Meador is a being called a hero. During an interview with 10 News he held back tears and said he's blessed to be alive.

"There was nothing I could do at the time to help myself. God was with me. My role there was to take care of everybody else," Lt. Meador said.

On the night of Sept. 22 last year police said during a traffic stop at the Monroe Post Office, Trevor Ewers pulled out a gun and shot Meador once in the head.

"I had faith God was going to be in control. If I was going to be OK, I was going to be OK," Meador said.

On Thursday, he was give a Medal of Valor and Purple Heart for obtaining serious injuries while in the line of duty.

"I'm just happy I can bring a good light upon the Sheriff's Office. Maybe get my shift the recognition they deserve," Meador said.

Three other officers who were there that night were also recognized in a special ceremony.

"If it was any group of people I don't think it would have turned out the same way; anything can happen differently and somebody would've died or gotten seriously injured," Meador said.

Deputy Erin Karajankovich, Meador's partner, said he saved her life.

"If it wasn't for him I don't know what would have happened. The suspect could have followed me as I was getting out of the range of fire," Karajankovich said.

They all said, everyone played a vital role that night and this one traumatic situation has brought them even closer.

"I think we'll be connected by this the rest of our lives no matter if we move or not," Meador said.

Meador said he plans on sticking with job for 20 more years. Trevor Ewers, 22, of Monroe, is charged with two felony counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of aggravated malicious wounding, and one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. His trial is scheduled for September.

