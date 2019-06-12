Amherst County launches emergency alert system

AMHERST, Va. - ​Amherst County officials want to help keep their residents safe and are taking new measures to do it.



Available on the county website is a sign-up tab for the county's new emergency alert system.



County leaders said residents and business owners can register as many numbers as they have.



In case of an emergency, the system will send alerts to home, cell and business phones, and emails.

"We can designate the geographic area of the alert. So it just applies in a specific area, we can limit it to that. It doesn't have to go to everyone all at once," Dean Rodgers, county administrator, said.

