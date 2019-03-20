Amherst County leaders move to name bridge after fallen trooper

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County community is continuing to honor a fallen state trooper who died in the line of duty.

The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to name a bridge in the area after Trooper Lucas Dowell, who died after a drug raid in Farmville went terribly wrong last month.

The bridge leaders hope to name after the fallen trooper is over Route 29, on South Main Street, near the town of Amherst.

According to the resolution, which was filed Tuesday, Amherst County would support the cost of "producing, placing and maintaining the sign" with Dowell's name, as well as any other needed support.

A copy of the resolution has been forwarded to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

