Amherst County looking for case managers to help with tornado relief

ELON, Va. - Amherst County is asking for your help. The county's disaster recovery group is looking for volunteers to become case managers. Officials say they have about five families that still need help after an April tornado destroyed homes in Elon. The case managers will be required to find out what supplies and how much money the families need. You can get more information about being a case manager at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Amherst County's Administration Building on 153 Washington St. in Amherst.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.