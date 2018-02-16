Amherst County man faces additional charges after allegedly shooting deputy

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - A grand jury handed up additional charges Thursday against an Amherst County man for his role in a deputy-involved shooting.

Trevor D. Ewers, 22, of Monroe, was served with indictments for two felony counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of aggravated malicious wounding, and one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The investigation remains ongoing into the two shootings that occurred in Amherst County the night of Sept. 22, 2017.

At the request of the Amherst County Sheriff, Virginia State Police responded to the scene to investigate the shooting of an Amherst County Sheriff’s Deputy and the subsequent deputy-involved shooting that occurred during a traffic stop at the Monroe Post Office in Amherst County at approximately 11:30 p.m. that same night.

According to a press release by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, “During the course of the stop a passenger in that vehicle produced a handgun and shot one deputy striking them in the head. Another deputy returned fire striking the suspect.”

The suspect, Ewers, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The deputy who was hurt was treated and released.

Virginia State Police arrested Ewers, who was a passenger in the vehicle, with one count of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

