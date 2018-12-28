Amherst County Sheriff: If you've used an ATM lately, check your account

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office has a message for you if you've withdrawn money from an ATM lately: Check your account.

Between Thursday and Friday, the sheriff's office has taken over 20 reports of fraud. The victims used the Central Virginia Federal Credit Union's ATM at 109 Seminole Plaza in Madison Heights.

If you have used this machine recently, check your transaction history for anything suspicious.

If you are a victim of fraudulent transactions call the Amherst County Sheriff's Office at 434-946-9300.

