AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - After severe storms ripped through the area Sunday evening, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay away from Elon if they do not live there.

Law enforcement will be screening traffic and turning away non-residents.

The sheriff's office thanks the community for showing such generosity, but it is asking people not to bring donations at the moment. Extra traffic can hurt recovery efforts.

