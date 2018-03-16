Amherst County Sheriff's Office organizing countywide cleanup day in April

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Sheriff E.W. Viar wants to keep Amherst County green and beautiful.

Since Jan. 1, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Workforce has collected more than 23,000 pounds of trash along the county’s roadways.

Viar is hoping to make even more of an impact with his “Keep Amherst Clean with Brown and Green” initiative.

On April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the community to come together at one of the four designated meeting areas:

Riveredge Park in Madison Heights

Coolwell Recreation Center in Amherst

Amherst County Courthouse in Amherst

Temperance Elementary School in Lowesville

From there people will be shuttled to areas along Route 29, Route 29 B, Route 163, Lowesville Road and others places to clean up the county.

Each volunteer will receive a special volunteer shirt to wear for the event.

The Sheriff's Office is also encouraging businesses or church groups to clean their locations if they do not wish to meet at one of the predetermined sites.

Those planning to participate are asked to RSVP to Deputy Kelly Meeks at 434-941-6852 or

dkmeeks@amherstsheriff.org by April 13 to guarantee a T-shirt in your size.

You may respond after that date to indicate your participation so shuttle transportation to the work sites can be confirmed.

The rain date for this event is May 5.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.