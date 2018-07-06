Amherst County Sheriff's Office seeks 2 wanted men

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two men who are accused of dealing drugs.

Larry Howard Grishaw Jr, 32, of Altavista and Ernest Hampton Turner, 43, of Madison Heights are both wanted on outstanding warrants. The sheriff's office is looking for them as part of Operation Cloudburst.

Anyone with information should call 434-946-9300 or click here for several options for submitting your tip anonymously.

