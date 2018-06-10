Lynchburg

Amherst County Sheriff's Office working to repair a propane gas leak at Cooper Steel.

The Sheriff's Office is working with the county's Public Safety Dept.

By Katie Potter - Producer
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Amherst County Sheriff's Office says it's currently working on repairing a propane gas leak at Cooper Steel in Monroe.

The deputies are working with the county's Public Safety department, and say the gas leak is due to flash flood waters.

The Sheriff's Office Facebook post says all roads within a half a mile of Cooper Steel are closed, and neighbors are being evacuated as a precaution.

Crews are on their way now to access the situation.

