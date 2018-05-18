Amherst County woman facing animal cruelty charges again

AMHERST, Va. - Sixty-five-year-old Gerri Butler is a name authorties in Nelson and Amherst counties have been familiar with since 2014.

Right now, she's facing two counts of animal cruelty out of Amherst and two new felony charges in Nelson County. That's because she's gotten into trouble within five years of her first conviction.

Court documents say two animals had to be euthanized.



Last month, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of two horses not being taken care for properly.

A deputy went to Butler's property on St. Mary’s Road where they found: "two horses, one black and white, and one tan, both with ribs showing and protruding hip bones, which is an indication of malnutrition."

According to Amherst County, while Butler is under court ordered to not have any pets, such as cats and dogs, nothing permits her from having farm animals.

The horses have been put in foster care.

Butler is scheduled to appear in court in June in Nelson County and in August she’ll see a judge in Amherst County.

