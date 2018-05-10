Amherst County woman sentenced for trying to run over husband with car

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - A woman from Amherst County will spend the next three years in prison for trying to running over her husband with their car.

A judge sentenced Angel Crews Wednesday for second degree attempted murder.

It happened in Madison Heights in November of last year.

Police says Crews and her husband were fighting when she drove into her husband.

She then stopped her car and waited for police.

Crews pleaded in March. She was also convicted of child abuse because her children were in the car at the time of the crime.

Her husband is said to be recovering from his injuries.

