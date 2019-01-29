Amherst County woman wanted in connection to theft of more than $4,000 of property

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are searching for a woman after they say more than $4,000 worth of property was stolen from a business earlier this month.

Authorities say they are searching for Katie Bortzer, 29, who has been charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and obtaining money by false pretense.

Officers say they responded to a reported burglary that happened overnight on January 5 at 320 Alleghany Avenue at the Garber-Lowe Fence Company.

The business told police that someone cut through the metal fencing, went into the building and stole several items, including two welders valued at around $4,600.

One welder was found as a result of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6166.

