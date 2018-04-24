Amherst County woman wanted in connection with her 1-month-old son's death

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - A 23-year-old Amherst County woman is wanted on multiple charges related to the death of her 1-month-old son.

Maegan Elaine Collier, of Madison Heights, is currently charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony child endangerment.

Her son died March 6.

If you have any information about Collier’s whereabouts please contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300 or Crimestoppers via the P3 app or 1-888-798-5900.

