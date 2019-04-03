Amherst County woman will spend 6 years in prison for death of her baby

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

The Amherst County woman who is responsible for the death of her nearly two-month-old son will serve six years behind bars, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Maegan Collier was sentenced to 10 years with four years suspended for involuntary manslaughter. For the child abuse charge, she was sentenced to 10 years with 10 years suspended.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Amherst County woman who is responsible for the death of her nearly two-month-old son is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

A grand jury indicted Maegan Collier for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

As we've reported, court documents say she killed her son, Kolton, on March 6, 2018. A medical examiner could not determine how or why Kolton died but said that the child was chronically malnourished and dehydrated.

Collier originally pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and child abuse but has since pleaded guilty to both charges.

On Facebook, Collier describes herself as "a mother of two boys one who is watching over me now that I miss every day fly high KRC." In several Facebook posts, she writes about how much she loves and misses her son Kolton.

Collier had also been charged with abusing her 1-year-old son, but that charge has been dropped. Court documents say she showed reckless disregard for his life. He is now being cared for by Collier's mother.

Prosecutors say Collier has tested positive for methamphetamine use.

