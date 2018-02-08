Amherst man wanted on grand larceny, hit-and-run charges

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 29-year-old man who's wanted on multiple charges.

Josey Edwards, of Amherst, is wanted for failure to appear and on multiple felony charges, including grand larceny and hit and run.

Anyone with information about Edward's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office via Facebook Messenger, or people can remain anonymous, and earn a reward, by contacting Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

