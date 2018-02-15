Another arrest made in ongoing opioid epidemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office has made another arrest in its efforts to fight the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office and Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force stopped an SUV Wednesday at 1:30 am in Amherst County for suspected narcotics activity.

A Sheriff's Office K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics, and investigators then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.

They found $15,000 in heroin, $500 cash and a firearm in the SUV, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Lynchburg native Kevin Lee, 46, was the driver and was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II drugs and transporting more than 1 ounce of a Schedule I or II drug into the Commonwealth.

Further investigation determined that Lee had been involved with trafficking similar amounts of heroin from New Jersey.

He was transported to the Amherst Adult Detention Center and held on no bond.

