Another bomb threat discovered at a Charlotte County school

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. - The students responsible for another bomb threat at a Charlotte County school have been identified, school district officials say.

The bomb threat was written on a bathroom wall at Randolph-Henry High School, according to the school district.

While the school district has identified the students involved and views this as a prank, law enforcement officers are conducting a sweep of the high school as a precaution.

Tuesday's threat comes after threats were found written at both Phenix Elementary School and Central Middle School Monday.

The school district didn't specify if the students involved in Tuesday's prank were connected with the previous threats.

