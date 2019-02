APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - Appomattox County will soon need a new sheriff.

Sheriff Barry Letterman announced his retirement Wednesday morning. It will go into effect December 31.

"I have truly enjoyed my job, and still do today," Letterman said in a statement. "I feel it is time to move on to the next chapter in my life."

Letterman has been the sheriff for the past eight years and has spent 35 years in law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.