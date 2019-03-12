Aquarium coming soon to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Dun dun dun dun....sharks are coming to Lynchburg!

You read that right. SeaQuest is set to open soon at River Ridge, bringing with it reptiles, tropical birds, eels, stingrays, otters and more. You'll be able to hand feed many of the animals.

Construction starts this month and SeaQuest is expected to open in late summer. They are looking to hire 75 full- and part-time employees.

SeaQuest is also looking for community-based organizations to partner with as a part of the SeaQuest Cares initiative. This program provides free admission to foster children, certified teachers, families in need, organizations that support animal rescue and adoption, sustainable fishing and conservation effort organizations, and more.

To celebrate, there's a 50 percent off pre-sale on annual “passport” memberships. These passports are normally $60 for a year for a single membership. There are also dual, small family, and large family memberships. The most expensive is the large family membership, which is normally $200. Click here to check them out.

