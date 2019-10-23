Lynchburg police searching for suspects after chase leads to crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg authorities say they are searching for suspects after a car led officers on a chase through the city before crashing into a pole.

Officers say they tried to stop the car but the driver refused to pull over, leading authorities on a chase through the College Hill neighborhood.

According to police, the car crashed in the 1800 block of Floyd Street before the suspects ran away from the scene.

Authorities are investigating another crash at the intersection of 12th Street and Ford Street, but officers would not comment on if the crash was related to the chase.

K-9 officers are sniffing the car in question in an effort to find the suspects.

10 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.