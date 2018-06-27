Authorities arrest man wanted after multiple thefts in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office has arrested two wanted individuals.

The Sheriff's Office announced that both James Carlson, who was wanted for multiple larcenies, and Kevin Witt, who was wanted for failure to appear in court, were both apprehended.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a wanted 58-year-old man.

James Elvan Carlson, of Evington, is wanted by authorities for multiple larcenies.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Carlson, ran away from law enforcement on Tuesday within the 4800 block of Colonial Highway in the Evington area of the county.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332- 9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



