Authorities investigate shooting into Campbell County home, car

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after a reported shooting into an occupied home earlier this month.

On May 20, at about 2 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said multiple shots were fired into an occupied home and vehicle in the 500 block of Old Rustburg Road.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

If you would like to assist, you can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website, or enter a tip at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on your mobile device.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.