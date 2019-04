LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a fire at the International Paper Company in Lynchburg Tuesday night.

Officials say crews received the call around 8 for the structure fire at the paper company on Mayflower Drive.

It took six companies and two trucks, but the fire is now under control. There are no injuries, according to authorities.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

